Varun Dhawan gets married to childhood love Natasha Dalal





In a dreamy wedding ceremony in Alibaug, the childhood love of Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal culminated into life long bonding. Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal got married in Alibaug in the presence of close family members and friends.

Pictures of their wedding ceremony went viral on net. Varun took to Instagram to share his first wedding photo. "Life long love just became official," he captioned the post. Both Varun and Natasha are seen in gorgeous matching silver outfits.

After the wedding, Natasha and Varun stepped out to meet the paparazzi.

Filmmaker Karan Johar, fashion designer Manish Malhotra, filmmaker Kunal Kohli, Zoa Morani were among the other attendees.

In the past interview, the ‘Badlapur’ actor said that pandemic pushed behind his wedding, "Everyone is talking about this (his marriage) for the last two years. There is nothing concrete right now. There is so much uncertainty in the world right now, but if things settle down, then maybe this year. I mean… I am planning for it definitely soon. But let there be more certainty,” he said in an interview to Filmfare magazine.

On Kareena Kapoor's radio show What Women Want, Varun spoke in length about falling in love with Natasha “The first time I met Natasha was in the sixth standard. We have not been dating since then. We were friends till the eleventh or twelfth grade. We were very close friends,” he had said.

“I still remember, we went to Maneckji Cooper, she was in the yellow house and I was in the red house. It was on the basketball court. So, in the lunch break, in the canteen, they give you food and an energy drink. I remember her walking, I remember seeing her and actually, when I saw her that day, I felt like I fell in love with her. That was it,” he had added.

Congratulations to the newlyweds!