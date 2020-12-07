Varun Dhawan confirms he is Covid-19 positive





Varun Dhawan contracted the virus while shooting for his upcoming film, ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’ in Chandigarh. The actor has quarantined himself in the hotel room but he is keeping himself busy by video calling his friends. He called them his vitamins.

Sharing a screenshot of his video call with his friends, Varun wrote, “VITAMIN FRIENDS. So as I returned to work in the pandemic era I have contracted covid-19. All precautions were taken by the production but still nothing is certain in life especially not covid-19. So please be extra careful I believe I could have been more careful. I see the get well soon messages and my spirits are high taking each day at a time. thank u.”

Veteran actor Neetu Kapoor and director Raj Mehta also contracted the virus on the set of ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’ despite taking all necessary precautions.

Neetu Kapoor returned home via air ambulance. “She tested positive for Covid-19 today. So, Ranbir organised the air ambulance for her, to get her back. If she’s here, she will get proper hospitalisation and isolation otherwise she was alone in Chandigarh,” the source told PTI.

Varun and Raj Mehta quarantined themselves in Chandigarh. “Varun and even the director have tested positive, though both of them have decided to stay there,” a source told PTI.

Wishing all of them a speedy recovery!