Varun Dhawan celebrates birthday at home amid lockdown, friends shower wishes





Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan turned a year older today and the ‘Badlapur’ actor had a cake cutting ceremony at his home amid lockdown. The birthday boy cut a homemade heart shaped chocolate cake and blew candles in the presence of his family. Dressed in black shirt, Varun Dhawan posed before the cake at mid-night.

His close friends and colleagues from the industry wished Varun on his 33rd birthday.

Karan Johar wished him by sharing a picture of him kissing Varun on his forehead. “Happy birthday to my crazy, happy and lovely child,” he captioned it.

Nora Fatehi wished the birthday boy by sharing a picture from the film set. She wrote, “Omg this is one of my fav pics of us!!! I wish you all the best boo boo. Many more years of success, good health, happiness and laughter.” The picture shows Nora striking a glamourous pose for the camera with an indifferent Varun staring at the ceiling.

Hi 'Ocotber' co-star Banita Sandhu wished him with a BTS picture from the sets of the film. She wrote, “Happy birthday you absolute superstar. Thank you for being the wonderful caring person that you are and always feeding me whenever I got hungry. Forever my Dan.” Varun shared her birthday message on his Instagram stories and replied to her, “Hope you and your sheep are good.”

Arjun Kapoor hilariously wished his very good friend, Sharing a throwback picture, Arjun wrote, “Bad (haircuts in this case) Boys 4 Life. Happy birthday @varundvn the content maker par excellence, the new rapper in town & the natkhat balak forever !!! #vdin4d #hairytales #swamitypeka #brotherfromanothermother #facecreamernumber1.”

Actor Varun Dhawan also stored surprise for his fans today. He announced on social media that he will be coming LIVE on his Instagram at 4 pm in order to celebrate his special day with his fans.