Varun Badola tests negative after Rajeshwari tested positive for COVID 19





Mere Dad Ki Dulhan's Varun Badola has been tested negative for coronavirus after wife Rajeshwari Sachdev has been tested positive for Covid-19. Varun has taken a break from work after wife tested negative.

"I took the Covid test after my wife tested positive. Just received my result and it is negative. A big thank you to all who prayed for my good health. Your wishes do not just keep me going, but alive too," Varun wrote on Instagram.

The actor also gave an update on Rajeshwari's health.

"My wife Rajeshwari is doing fine. Waiting for her to recover," Varun added.

Reportedly, Varun, who has been currently shooting for his show 'Mere Dad Ki Dulhan' will be taking a break from work.

"Hello Everyone! Ho gaya ji humko bhi... I've tested positive for Covid- 19. Got myself tested when I started showing a few symptoms and have isolated plus quarantined myself at home. I am under the doctor's Supervision and all seems in control," Rajeshwari had announced on social media on Thursday.