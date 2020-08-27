Varun, Alia, Priyanka, Katrina congratulate parents-to-be Anushka-Virat





No sooner Anushka Sharma announced her pregnancy, congratulatory messages started to pour in. From Priyanka Chopra to Alia Bhatt, Bollywood buddies took to their social media handle to wish the parents-to-be. The baby is expected to arrive in January.

“And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021”, Anushka captioned pic of her with Virat Kohli flaunting baby bump.

Within two hours of the announcement, Anushka’s Instagram post received more than 2.8 million ‘likes’ and over 63000 comments. Congratulatory messages are poured in from industry friends. Priyanka Chopra wrote, “Congratulations u guys.” Katrina Kaif, wished the couple saying, “Congratulations,” along with red heart emojis.

Shraddha Kapoor commented to the post, “Woohooo congratulations.” Alia Bhatt dropped several heart emojis on Anushka's post. Parineeti Chopra wrote, “Congrats stunners.” Preity Zinta commented, “Congratulations sweetie. So happy for you guys.” Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon and Dia Mirza dropped red hearts in the comments section.

Rhea Kapoor commented, “Congratulations bro.” Mouni Roy reacted, “Omgggg... congratulations... so so happy.” Dropping a cheeky comment, Karanvir Bohra wrote, “Wohoooooooo...U guys didn’t stay 6 feet apart. Om namoshivaya,” with hugs and heart emojis.

Rakul Preet Singh exclaimed, “Oh my godddd !! Congratulationssssss.” Swara Bhasker wrote, “Many many Congratulations Anushka !!!!!”Richa Chadha, Manisha Koirala, Divya Dutta also took to Twitter to congratulate the couple.