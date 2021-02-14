Valentine’s Day 2021: Varun-Natasha, Shibani-Farhan, Saif-Kareena share loved-up pic





Today Valentine’s Day is celebrated all over the world. Our Bollywood celebrities took to their social media to wish their Valentine and shared adorable mushy picture. From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Anushka Sharma, many celebrities wished their respective partners.

Varun Dhawan shared an unseen picture with his wife Natasha Dalal and wrote, “Everyday everywhere.” Both were dressed in winter overalls with a beautiful background. Shibani Dandekar also shared a lovey-dovey picture with beau Farhan Akhtar with a beach background and wrote, “My forever Foo @faroutakhtar,” in the caption.

Disha Parmar penned a heartfelt post for her boyfriend Rahul Vaidya. She wrote,Because this day deserves a Cute Mushy picture! ?????????????? To my Valentine @rahulvaidyarkv ????????????

Ps- this is my most favourite picture of us!

Riteish Deshmukh also dropped a video featuring Genelia D’Souza and him, with the caption, “Eternity @geneliad #valentine #valentineday.”

Anushka Sharma shared a lovely sunset picture with Virat Kohli and captioned it, Not too big on this day in particular but today seemed like the quintessential day for posting posed sunset photos ????????

My valentine every day forever and beyond ??

Rajkummar Rao shared a lovely picture with his actress girlfriend Patralekhaa and captioned it, Happy Valentine’s Day with heart emoji”.