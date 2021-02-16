Valentine’s Day 2021: Anushka, Virat look into each other’s eyes





Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli also showered love on one another and wished each other on Valentine’s Day. The new mommy shared a loved-up picture with Virat against sun-setting backdrop and she captioned it, "Not too big on this day in particular but today seemed like the quintessential day for posting posed sunset photos. My valentine every day forever and beyond (sic)."

In the photo, the ‘Pari’ actress was dressed in a white dress with stylish sleeves, while Virat Kohli looked stylish in a plain black tee. This throwback picture is clicked when Anushka Sharma was pregnant.

The adorable couple welcomed their first child, a baby daughter on January 11. They named their little princess, Vamika.