Vacation Pics: Tara Sutaria jets off to Maldives with boyfriend Aadar Jain





Tara Sutaria dashed off to Maldives with boyfriend Aadar Jain to enjoy vacation and to rang her 25th birthday with her beau. The ‘Student of the year 2’ actress has shared some stunning pictures from her beach vacation. The pictures are a treat for her fans.

In one of the pictures, Aadar is seen relaxing on a lounging in a chair and enjoying his drink while his ladylove is seen chilling by the beach in a bikini. Aadar had also captioned the beautiful picture as “View to a kill.”

In another photo, Tara is seen posing in an animal print monokini with minimal make-up and hair tied in a messy bun.

The post received many comments and celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani also shared comments.

Tara's rumoured boyfriend Aadar Jain commented, "Legsss (along with a love-struck emoji)."

Sutaria also shared some sun-kissed pictures from her Maldives gateway.

On her birthday, Tara shared a stunning red bikini picture of her with white scarf that's blowing in the wind. The birthday girl captioned the image, Beach/Birthday Baby with several emojis.

Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain have been dating for quite sometime and going strong.

Earlier during an interaction with Pinkvilla, Tara had spoken about being in a relationship with Aadar. She had said, "I haven't really said anything ever to a journalist or the media about my relationship. I do believe that if you are with someone, it's very private and scared. Also, in our line of work, very few things are left to someone's imagination. I understand why people tend to keep it to themselves and not share it with people."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tara will play the leading lady in ‘Heropanti 2’ opposite Tiger Shroff.



