Vaani Kapoor to romance Ayushmann Khurrana’s in a love story





Vaani Kapoor and Ayushmann Khurrana will be seen in a love story set in North India. The romantic drama will be directed by Abhishek Kapoor and will go on floor in October. The ‘war’ actress said that she is thrilled to team up with Ayushmann.

Vaani said in a statement: "It's a lovely heart rendering film. I have always wanted to work with Abhishek Kapoor, being so inspired by his films, this feels like an amazing opportunity to be part of his vision. Ayushman is one of the most talented actors of our generation and I'm only thrilled about our first film together to be this beautiful love story."

Speaking about the actress, Abhishek Kapoor said that Vaani Kapoor is "a very committed actor" and added that Vaani and Ayushmann's chemistry onscreen will be "electrifying." About casting Vaani, the director said, "I thought Vaani was fabulous in Befikre. She's beautiful and a very committed actor. I am looking forward to having her and Ayushmann on set. I believe their combo will be electrifying."

Ayushmann Khurrana will play a cross-functional athlete in the film and he will have to undergo a physical transformation for his role. Earlier, in an interview with Bombay Times, Ayushmann said that the process of the physical transformation if going to be "intense and excruciating" for him. "I have never looked like this on screen and I'm looking forward to seeing the reaction of audiences. The process is going to be intense and excruciating for me but I feel all the pain will be worth it," he told the publication.

Vaani and Ayushmann's chemistry is sure to ablaze the silver screen.