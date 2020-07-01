Vaani Kapoor to romance Akshay Kumar in ‘Bell Bottom’





Vaani Kapoor has been cast opposite Akshay Kumar in the upcoming spying thriller ‘Bell Bottom’.

"I am elated to share the screen space with Akshay sir. I am also thrilled to partner with the whole team who have already made me feel at home at this initial stage of our film. Hoping that this excitement will translate beautifully on screen," Vaani said.

Vaani also expressed her excitement to be a part of this project with Akshay. She wrote, “ Super Super Thrilled & Excited for this one !! Teaming up with the one & only @akshaykumar Sir Can't wait !!! #Bellbottom Let's get this started.”

‘Bell Bottom’ is inspired from true events set in 1980s. The story is about one of India's forgotten heroes.

Directed by Ranjit M. Tewari, the film is scheduled to hit the floors by this year end. The script has been penned by Aseem Arrora and Parveez Shaikh during lockdown.

Welcoming Vaani on board, director Ranjit said, "Vaani's character in the film is extremely intriguing. She has a certain flair and we're all very excited to have her on board!"

About casting Akshay and Vaani, producer Jackky Bhagnani said that the script demands fresh pairing.

"Vaani is an intelligent and an effective actor and I have loved all her performances. The female lead in ï¿½Bellbottom' has to be in sync with Akshay sir's screen persona. The role is meaty and I am confident that Vaani will ace this one," said Jackky, who is backing the film with his banner Pooja Entertainment.

‘Bellbottom’ is scheduled to release on April 2, 2021.