Uttarakhand glacier burst: Kareena, Akshay, Sara, other celebs react to the tragedy





A glacier burst in Reni village of Chamoli in Garhwal Himalayas of Uttarakhand on Sunday has moved the entire nation. About 26 people lost their lives and 200 people still missing. The search operation in still on.

Bollywood celebrities took to their social media handle to express sorrow over the tragic incident.

Actress Shraddha Kapoor sent out her prayers, "Distressing to hear about the glacier breaking off in #Uttarakhand Praying everyone's safety."

Akshay Kumar tweeted, "Terrifying visuals of the glacier burst in #Uttarakhand, thoughts and prayers for everyone's safety."

Actor Sonu Sood stated, "Uttarakhand, hum aapke saath hai," he wrote on Twitter.

Prasoon Joshi took to his Twitter account and wrote, "Hoping that Chamoli and other districts of #Uttarakhand stay as safe from the glacier burst and no lives are endangered . Prayers and strength for the people, the authorities and rescue teams." Actress Kangana Ranaut retweeted Prasoon's tweet.

Actress and environmentalist Dia Mirza, "What is the connection with what is happening in #Uttrakhand right now and cutting trees (deforestation), cutting into our mountains, building dams combined with climate change? - Innocent, unsuspecting people get hurt." She also shared details of the helpline number, "Building too many dams in the Himalayas has lead to this. Prayers for the people of Chamoli. Please contact Disaster Operations Center number 1070 or 9557444486 for help.

Filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor also reacted to the news. "Devastating news . May god watch over those in the path of this monster..Hari om #Uttarakhand #Chamoli." Actor Ranvir Shorey tweeted, "Prayers for #Uttarakhand."

Singer Daler Mahendi too sent out his prayers and tweeted, "Prayers for everyone in #uttrakhand... #chamoli"

Sara Ali Khan also wished for everyone's safety and wrote, "Praying for the safety of the people of Chamoli. Hope those stranded or missing are rescued and brought home safe soon. Strength to them and to the rescue teams to cope with this disturbing tragedy #Uttarakhand."