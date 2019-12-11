Urvashi Rautela goes on a dinner date with cricketer Rishabh Pant





According to the latest grapevine, something special is brewing between Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela and cricketer Rishabh Pant. The couple was spotted on a dinner date last night in Juhu.

The cricketer went got the dinner date just a day prior to the T20 Internationals decider match between India and West Indies. Urvashi and Rishabh were clicked last night at Estella, Juhu around 11 pm.

In the past, Urvashi was linked with cricketer Hardik Pandya and the actress also made headlines for dating Ahaan Panday.

Urvashi totally rubbishes the report of dating the cricketer and slammed the video that talked about her relationship status.

Urvashi took to her Instagram to share a screenshot of the video that headlined, “Urvashi Rautela seeks help of ex-boyfriend,” featuring Hardik Pandya and Urvashi’s picture. Responding to this video, Urvashi said, “I would humbly request respective media channels on @youtube to stop uploading such ridiculous videos as I have a family to answer and it creates problems for me.”

Last year, when Urvashi and Hardik attended Gautam Singhania party at his Breach Candy home in Mumbai, they seemed to have bonded very well.