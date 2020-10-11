Urvashi Dholakia recovers from COVID-19





Television actress Urvashi Dholakia has battled coronavirus and now she has recovered. On Friday evening, the ‘Kasauti Zindagi Kay’ actress took to Instagram to share a note about her struggle from the virus.

“I am a private person, so I didn’t want to announce that I had tested positive. But now that I am fine, I felt the need to tell my well-wishers the same and also address their queries about being off the grid for so long,” she says.

Dholakia revealed about her symptoms. “I rarely stepped out of my house and yet I got it. Coronavirus is like flu and it’s best to get tested at the beginning than when it gets worse. I had a cold, on and off, for a while too. Everyone shows different symptoms and most of them don’t disappear quickly. I got worried when I lost the sense of smell and taste and couldn’t eat properly,” she shares.

The actor said that she is scared about her aged mother. “It was scary for me as I was worried about my mum who had flu and had body ache. She is 84, so it was tough but I am glad that it’s over,” she says.

“In the initial days, when it is all new and you are unwell, you start thinking about how some people recover faster and others don’t. We have heard of cases when things turned out really bad for some. I would say, if you test positive, keep a positive attitude, take medicines and ample rest,” she added.

The actor shared that she has “managed to sail through the obstacle.”

Her full statement read, “Not only have I been out of action for the last 25 days, but they have also been quite a roller coaster ride for me on the health front! I chose to keep quiet about the matter for the simple reason because this was a fight I had to fight with immense strength needed, and till the time I did not come out victorious I did not want to speak about it. Though I have recovered now and want to let everyone know that I am now COVID FREE It was a tough period but I managed to sail through the obstacle, and I am now thriving with positive energy once again! It was another challenging battle fought and overcome thanks to the grace of God!”