Urmila Matondkar likely to join Shiv Sena





Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar has shown her interest to join Shiv Sena. She was in a brief period with Congress party but after losing the Lok Sabha 2019 election, she quit Congress. She cited in-house politics the reason of her leaving the party. Now, the actress again wants to join politics but this time she has decided to join Shiv Sena.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s close aide, Harshal Pradhan said that that 46-year-old actress will be joining the party. He mentioned that Urmila will join Shiv Sena on Tuesday, December 1, in the presence of the Maharashtra CM. The report also stated that Matondkar’s name is among the 11 others nominated to the Legislative Council, under the Governor’s quota by the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut was also quoted saying, “She [Urmila Matondkar] is a Shiv Sainik only. She will join the party by tomorrow. Our mahila aghadi is getting stronger.” Meanwhile, Urmila Matondkar denied joining the political party. She said, “No, I am not,” when asked about her joining Shiv Sena.