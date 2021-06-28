Unseen pictures of Angira Dhar, Anand Tiwari’s wedding festivities





On June 26th, Angira Dhar and Anand Tiwari announced that they have tied the knot on April 30th in a private wedding. The couple shared pictures of their wedding festivities and they can’t be missed.

Anand captioned their wedding photo, "On 30-04-21 Angira and I sealed our friendship into a marriage, with our family, closest friends and God as our witness. With life slowly unlocking around us, we wanted to unlock this happiness with you ??

Scroll on to see the wedding pictures of Angira and Anand:-













