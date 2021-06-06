Unseen pictures from Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar’s wedding





Bollywood actor Yami Gautam tied the knot with ‘Uri’ director Aditya Dhar and the actress has been sharing unseen pictures from her wedding ceremony.

From haldi, mehendi to wedding ceremony, the ‘Vicky Donor’ actor has been sharing some stunning pictures from wedding festivities. Yami and Aditya tied the knot at the actor’s home state, Himachal Pradesh, in the backdrop of mountains. It was a close-knit ceremony in the presence of close friends and relatives only.

While making the wedding announcement, Yami wrote, In your light, I learn to love – Rumi. With the blessings of our family, we have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony today. Being very private people, we celebrated this joyous occasion with our immediate family. As we embark on the journey of love and friendship, we seek all your blessings and good wishes. Love, Yami and Aditya.”

Here are some unseen pictures from Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar’s wedding:-





















