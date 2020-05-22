Unseen pictures from Rana Daggubati-Miheeka Bajaj's roka ceremony





Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj had an intimate roka ceremony in Hyderabad. The couple have known each other for a long time but it was only few months ago, they have developed a special bond. Only close family and friends were in attendance at their roka ceremony.

Rana wore a traditional white shirt and dhoti, while Miheeka looks gorgeous in a pink and yellow silk saree. The newly engaged couple was beaming in joy as they embark on their new journey.

Miheeka shared her engagement photos and wrote, "To the beginning of forever @ranadaggubati (sic)."

