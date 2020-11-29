Udit Narayan invites PM Modi, Amitabh Bachchan for son Aditya’s wedding





On December 1st, Aditya Narayan will tie the knot with his longtime girlfriend Shweta Agarwal. The wedding will be close-knit affair in a temple followed by a grand reception on December 2nd. The overjoyed father and veteran singer Udit Narayan revealed that the guest list includes megastar Amitabh Bachchan and honorable PM of Narendra Modi among others.

The senior Naryan was quoted saying, "The preparations are going on. It will be a temple wedding followed by a reception on December 2. The reception will be held at a five-star hotel in Mumbai, however, we are yet to lock the final venue."

Udit Narayan further stated, “We have been a part of this industry for so many years now, how can we not invite them? Haan yeh alag baat hai ki Corona hai, aur bade bade log nahin aaye toh keh nahin sakte. Lekin humne apni taraf se koi kasar nahin rakha hai. We have sent invitations to the Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) and Amitabh Bachchan ji as well.”

Aditya and Shweta had roka and tilak ceremony.

Aditya Narayan had spoken about the new chapter in his life. He shared, "It’s an entirely new chapter in my life. I am looking forward to my life with Shweta. We’ve known each for twelve years and we’ve been dating for ten years. No surprises as far as knowing each other well goes.”