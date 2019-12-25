Twinned in red, Aishwarya,-Aaradhya celebrates Christmas





Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her doting daughter Aaradhya Bachchan celebrated Christmas together. The former beauty queen and actress shared a picture of her with her daughter in which the mother-daughter duo was dressed in red. Aaradhya wore a red dress with Santa Claus embroidered on it, while Aishwarya wore a red outfit and donned a deep red lipstick.

There is a decorated Christmas tree and Ash’s father Krishnaraj Rai portrait at the backdrop.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan captioned the picture, ‘Merry Christmas, Love Always’ with many emojis.

Recently, Aaradhya performed at the school annaual day function and enthralled one and all with her powerful speech on women empowerment.

Grandfather and megastar Amitabh Bachchan filled with proud on hearing his granddaughter and he shared his feelings on his social media handle.