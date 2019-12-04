Twinkle Khanna shares throwback picture with late grandmother Betty Kapadia





Dimple Kapadia's mother and Twinkle Khanna’s grandmother Betty Kapadia passed away last Saturday and Twinkle shared a throwback picture with her grandmother. The picture is too cute to handle and it showed the grandmother-grandchild duo knitting a sweater. Twinkle just posts a heart emoji.

“Those were the days,” one person wrote. “Old is gold mam,” wrote another.

Betty Kapadia was unwell and was in the ICU since the last couple of days and finally breathed her last on Saturday night. She was 80. Betty Kapadia was suffering from respiratory problem.

Rishi Kapoor and Sunny Deol was spotted at Betty Kapadia's funeral.

In October, Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Kapadia ring in Betty Kapadia’s 80th birthday in Shilim with friends. Twinkle posted pictures from the holiday on her Instagram account and wrote, “Grandmother’s 80th with family, friends and loads of laughter #ShilimDiaries.”

The family heads to Shilim with family and friends to celebrate Twinkle’s grandmother and Dimple’s mother Betty Kapadia’s 80th birthday. Twinkle shares picture from the resort.

Twinkle posted pictures from the holiday on her Instagram account and wrote, “Grandmother’s 80th with family, friends and loads of laughter #ShilimDiaries.”

Another picture shows them seating on a dining table for lunch.

Deepest condolence to the deceased family!