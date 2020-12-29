Twinkle Khanna rings in 47th birthday, shares cake-cutting pic

Posted By: Daliya Ghose On Tuesday, 29th December 2020,04:12


Former Bollywood actor turned author Twinkle Khanna celebrated her 47th birthday today and wishes are pouring in from every corner. Pictures of the cake-cutting ceremony of the birthday girl has been shared on net.

Husband and actor Akshay Kumar also took to his Instagram account to wish his dearest wife. Posting a picture of them, he wrote: “Here’s to another year of questionable life decisions. But I’m so glad I get to make all of them with you Happy birthday Tina.”

Twinkle Khanna's cousin and actor Karan Kapadia also wished Twinkle by sharing a cake-cutting picture of the Mrs Funnybones. Dressed in floral outfit, Twinkle is seen cutting three cakes. "Happy birthday Twinkle Khanna," he captioned one of the pictures, adding a heart emoji to it.

Karan Kapadia also posed with the birthday girl and he captioned it: "Happppy birthdayyyy Twinkle Khanna. Love youuuu ." 

Twinkle Khanna shares her birthday with late father and superstar Rajesh Khanna.


Related Bollywood Pictures

Related Bollywood News

Latest Bollywood News

Bollywood Directory

Celebrities

Movies

Trending Articles

Social Media