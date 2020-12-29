Twinkle Khanna rings in 47th birthday, shares cake-cutting pic





Former Bollywood actor turned author Twinkle Khanna celebrated her 47th birthday today and wishes are pouring in from every corner. Pictures of the cake-cutting ceremony of the birthday girl has been shared on net.

Husband and actor Akshay Kumar also took to his Instagram account to wish his dearest wife. Posting a picture of them, he wrote: “Here’s to another year of questionable life decisions. But I’m so glad I get to make all of them with you Happy birthday Tina.”

Twinkle Khanna's cousin and actor Karan Kapadia also wished Twinkle by sharing a cake-cutting picture of the Mrs Funnybones. Dressed in floral outfit, Twinkle is seen cutting three cakes. "Happy birthday Twinkle Khanna," he captioned one of the pictures, adding a heart emoji to it.

Karan Kapadia also posed with the birthday girl and he captioned it: "Happppy birthdayyyy Twinkle Khanna. Love youuuu ."

Twinkle Khanna shares her birthday with late father and superstar Rajesh Khanna.