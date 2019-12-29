Twinkle Khanna remembers father Rajesh Khanna on birth anniversary





Legendary actor Rajesh Khanna celebrated his 79th birthday anniversary on 29th December and the doting daughter Twinkle Khanna remembered her father and wished him with a throwback picture. Twinkle shared a throwback photo without any caption.

Rajesh Khanna breathed his last seven years ago, in July 2012.

"I am not from that era but still Rajesh Khanna is my favorite actor and songs from his movies ?? Zindagi ka Safar hai ye kaisa Safar, koi samjha nahi koi jaana nahi," wrote a fan.

Another comment read, "That's super . I still remember during 70 s and 80s every student used to imitate kaka and wear the dresses like him."