Twinkle Khanna flaunts onion earrings gifted by hubby Akshay Kumar





Twinkle Khanna who is known for her sarcastic remarks did something funny recently. With onion price rising sky high, she flaunted onion earrings which is gifted to her by her actor husband Akshay Kumar.

Sharing the pictures on her Instagram page, Twinkle wrote, “From one shoot to another:) I am glad I got the chance to wear my priceless gifts that were brought home from a shoot, before they started sprouting shoots themselves:) #OnionsAreAGirlsBestFriends.” One fan called Twinkle “stunning”, while actor Shefali Shah could not stop laughing and she commented, “Hahahahaha.”

Akshay Kumar got the pair of earrings from 'The Kapil Sharma Show' where he went with his 'Good Newwz' co-stars. On the show, Kareena was gifted the earrings but she rejected as she thought it is not her level of styling and Akshay brought home, thinking Twinkle would love it. Twinkle had shared a picture of the earrings last week when Akshay had gifted them to her.“My partner returns from performing at the Kapil Sharma show and says, ‘They were showing this to Kareena, I don’t think she was too impressed, but I knew you would enjoy them so I got them for you.’ Sometimes it’s the smallest things, the silliest things that can touch your heart. #onionearrings #bestpresentaward.”

Akshay, however, believed Twinkle would appreciate them so he bought them for her.