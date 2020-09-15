Twinkle Khanna, Akshay Kumar’s son Aarav celebrates 18th birthday





Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar’s son Aarav turned 18 and the family celebrated Aarav's birthday in the UK where the actor is shooting for ‘Bell Bottom’.

“Happy 18th birthday Aarav! Here is something I had written for you once and to keep loosening the strings and finally cutting them off this year has not been easy,” Twinkle captioned picture featuring daughter Nitara, husband Akshay Kumar and son Aarav. Everyone is sporting moustaches in the photo.

Talking about raising Aarav to the young man he is today, Twinkle wrote, “All these years you have been as much my teacher as I have been yours. I learned optimism, kindness and wonder from you as I taught you maths, a few manners and how to switch the lights off when you leave the room.”

Twinkle penned a heartfelt note on Aarav’s birthday. She wrote, “But looking at you growing up and listening to you repeatedly tell me how much you are looking forward to your independence, I have started realizing that when you finally leave my home, my world and step into your own, my lights will go off automatically and my world will be filled with a bleak darkness. Though whenever you return for a visit, I will light numerous diyas and pretend that this is not a permanent power failure; we are just celebrating Diwali. I am already missing the little boy you were but am so proud of the man you have become. #MamaBear.”

Akshay and Twinkle are proud parents to two kids, Aarav and Nitara. Earlier, while talking to Bear Grylls, Akshay had said, “My son is very different. He just doesn’t want to tell anyone that he’s my son. He wants to be away from the limelight. He wants to have his own identity. That’s what the whole thing and I understand it. So, I let him be the way he wants to.”