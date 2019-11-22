TV actress Gehana Vasisth suffers cardiac arrest, extremely critical





Television actress Gehana Vasisth was rushed to hospital after she suffered cardiac arrest on Thursday. She is put on ventilation and other life-saving equipment. Her condition is said to be extremely critical. Long working hours and improper nutrition, resulting to low BP and severe stroke. Gehana Vasisth is currently undergoing treatment in Raksha Hospital in Mumbai's Malad area.

Pranav Kabra, doctor and head of Raksha Hospital, has informed that when Gehana was brought to the hospital she did not have pulse and blood pressure was extremely low. He further informed that it took two hours to revive her pulse and they had to give her electric shock treatment.

Doctors suspect that this might have happened due to an adverse reaction between prescription drugs and certain energy drinks consumed by her.

"She is not responding to treatment and has difficulty breathing on her own. We have put her on ventilator to ensure she has proper oxygen supply to her brain. You can describe her condition as extremely critical for now," said Kabra on Friday.

"From the preliminary information we have got so far, Gehana Vasisth was shooting for nearly 48 hours without consuming proper nourishment. She has been admitted to the Intensive Care section and we are doing a series of tests on her. She is suffering from diabetes and her sugar is on the higher side, while her BP is very low. We were told she consumed some energy drinks and was also taking medication for diabetes and some other ailment. We are not sure if there was any reaction between what she consumed. We have to wait for the results of all the tests," added the doctor.

On the work front, Gehana Vasisth starred in ALT Balaji's ‘Gandii Baat’. She has also acted in shows on the Ullu app.