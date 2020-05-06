Smriti Khanna-Manish Gupta shares baby’s pic, names her Anayka





Television actor Smriti Khanna and Manish Gupta shared the first picture of their newborn daughter. The picture was taken just after the baby was born in hospital. Sharing the good news with a photo, Smriti had written: “Our princess has arrived 15.04.2020.”

They named their baby girl, Anayka.

The picture is too cute to handle and it showed Smriti and Manish with their baby and the newborn sets her eyes set on her father. She wrote, "Anayka #family #FirstFamilyPic #DaddysGirl."

Just four days later, Smriti had shared a picture with her daughter in her arms and written: “Time to go home Please ignore the swollen face and puffy eyes #newmom #welcomeprincess.”

Smriti posted another picture with her newborn in bed with protective arms around her princess, she captioned the photo. “There will never be a day, like the day you were born .. Thank you for choosing me to be your mother. I promise to love you and protect you till my last breath #TheDayWeMet.”