TV Actor Sameer Sharma found hanging at his Mumbai home





Television actor Sameer Sharma was found hanging at his Malad home in Mumbai. His death came as a big shock for his industry friends.

Based on primary information, a case of Accidental Death Report (ADR) has been registered.

"We have not found any evidence that suggests he may have been killed. Also, no suicide note has been found at the house so far. We are still investigating the case," an officer said. The body has been sent for autopsy”, Malad police station’s senior inspector George Fernandes told PTI.

The watchman of the building first saw his body and then alerted members of the society. The society informed police. Police rushed Samir Sharma’s body to the hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

“Efforts are on to get in touch with the family of the actor, who had been living alone since February,” a police official told PTI.

Television and film industry were taken aback with Samir’s demise.

Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra, who worked with Sameer in the movie ‘Hasee Toh Phasee’, condoled his death. “Really sad and unfortunate #RIPSameerSharma,” he wrote on Instagram.

"May #SameerSharma soul rest in peace. prayers for the closed ones to have strength to cope up with the loss. It's unfortunate @ rate suicides n depression is increasing in our society may be we all need to give it a serious thought and not just think but take actions too," tweeted actor Shweta Rohira.

Pooja Joshi, wrote, "It's really shocking news for me. As far as I know him, he was a thorough gentleman. Can't believe he took this step. May he rests in peace."

Gautam Rode, Rest in peace.

TV actor Kavita Kaushik shared on Twitter, "While the whole country is busy fighting each other's opinions over religion n politics, there are humans struggling to just survive, yet another actor ended his life , perhaps no one is genuinely listening and no one really cares unless it fulfills an agenda. R.i.p Sameer

"What is happening to people, why why why are they doing this .... Rest in peace brother," TV actor Karanvir Bohra wrote on Twitter.

Sonakshi Sinha, Sonakshi wrote, "Rest in peace Samir. Gone too soon."

"Rest in peace Sameer Sharma. Condolences to the family.." Mouni Roy shared on Twitter.

ctor Esha Gupta is 'saddened and shocked' to hear about the death of TV actor Sameer Sharma. She wrote on Twitter, "My heart goes out to the family of #SameerSharma, RIP, hope you get peace???????? saddened and shocked."

Richa Chadha wrote, "This was a warning sign ... ???? RIP brother. It's a tough world."

The 44-year-old actor popularly seen in Balaji Telefilms' popular TV series ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ and ‘Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki’ found hanging at the kitchen of his flat.

Apart from telly soaps, he starred in Bollywood movie like "Hasee Toh Phasee". He acted in several TV shows- "Dil Kya Chahta Hai", "Geet - Hui Sabse Parayi" and "Left Right Left".