TV actor Ruslaan Mumtaaz poses with pregnant wife Nirali Mehta





Television actor Ruslaan Mumtaaz is all set to embrace fatherhood and he posed with his pregnant wife Nirali Mehta.

Nirali shared the news on Instagram and posted a picture with Ruslaan. “And suddenly you just know it’s time to start something new and trust the magic of beginnings. Can’t wait for this next chapter with my bestest by my side,” she wrote.

Speaking to Times of India, Ruslaan said, “Everyone at home is excited, too. Nirali and I have been watching baby videos to know more about parenthood. We recently went for a babymoon to Thailand and had a great time there.”

The parents-to-be revealed that they have already zeroed in on a name if they are blessed with a baby girl. “However, we haven’t thought of a name if we have a boy. If that happens, we will have to start looking for a name,” Ruslaan added.

Ruslaan had earlier said about Nirali, “As an actor, I have to respect my audience, and I appreciate the fact that somebody is removing so much time to show me their love. Nirali too loves the fact that people love me so much and are excited to see me. She is not jealous at all. She sees how popular I am and the kind of mail I get on FB... some girls send me pictures, some send me gifts, but she takes it very sportingly. I get a little scared after seeing this craze but Nirali has no such reaction at all.”

After being in a courtship for many years, Ruslaan and Nirali tied the knot in March 2014. They have a simple court marriage. They flew off to Maldives for their honeymoon and a proper wedding. It was reported that Shiamak Davar was the person to bring them together as they both were his dance clas students.