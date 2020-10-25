TV actor Preetika Chauhan caught red-handed by NCB while buying drugs





Television actor Preetika Chauhan was caught red-handed by Narcotics Control Bureau while buying drugs. She will be produced in Killa court. NCB probing the drug angle in Sushant Singh Rajputâ€™s case arrested the TV actress while purchasing 100 grams of ganja from Andheri early Sunday morning.

NCB team deployed officials in plain clothes at two places in Versova, Mumbai to nab those people who buys and consume drugs. Five people have been arrested in the operation which is still under process.

ANI states#A team of Mumbai Zonal Unit apprehended two persons at Machhimar, Versova, and succeeded in a seizure of 99 grams of Ganja from their possession, yesterday. The two persons - one Faisal & TV actor Preetika Chauhan - were arrested & produced before court: Narcotics Control Bureau

Preetika Chauhan starred in TV serials like Savdhaan India and Devo ke Dev Mahadev.