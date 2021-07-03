TV actor Pracheen Chauhan arrested in molestation charges





Television actor Pracheen Chauhan of ‘Kasauti Zindagi Ki’ fame was arrested by police in alleged molestation charges.

The victim lodged complain at Karur Police Station, Mumbai Police informed. The actor was booked under sections 354, 323, and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Meanwhile, Prakash Bele, Senior PI Kurar Village police station, Malad (East), told Times of India, "The complainant along with a friend was invited by the accused to his residence on June 30. The accused was drunk and touched her inappropriately. He was produced before the Borivali court today and has been remanded to 14-day judicial custody."

“The actor was picked up from his residence and placed under arrest,” said a senior police officer.

For the unknown, Pracheen Chauhan debuted with Ekta Kapoor's serial 'Kasautii Zindagi Kay' in which he enacted the character of Subroto Basu. After that he acted in soaps like 'Kuchh Jhuki Palkain', 'Sinndoor Tere Naam Ka Saat Phere' and 'Maat Pitaah Ke Charnon Mein Swarg' on Colors TV. Currently, he is playing the role of Vishal Agarwal in 'Shaadi Mubarak'.

Apart from Pracheen, it was in June this year when TV actor Pearl V Puri was arrested for raping a minor girl.