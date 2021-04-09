Trolls call Malaika Arora ‘Bhudhi’ for dating Arjun Kapoor





Trollers never leaves any opportunity to hit back at Bollywood celebrities. The latest to receive hate comment from the user is sultry Bollywood actress Malaika Arora. The ‘Chaiiya Chaiiya’ was lately trolled for dating young Arjun Kapoor. she is called 'desperate' and 'buddhi (old woman)' for dating a younger man.

In an interview with HT Brunch, Malaika was asked if age difference between her and Arjun was ever an issue. She said, "The age difference doesn’t really pop up when you are in a relationship. It is about two minds and hearts connecting. Unfortunately, we live in a society that refuses to progress with time. An older man romancing a younger girl is hailed everywhere, but when the woman is older, she’s called ‘desperate’ and a ‘buddhi’. For people who think like this, I have just one line: Take a flying f***."

She also opened up about how her son Arhaan had reacted to the relationship. She said, "I believe the best way to approach any situation is with honesty. It’s important to tell your near and dear ones what’s happening in your life and then give them time and space to understand and process things. We have had that conversation and I am so glad that everyone is in a much happier and more honest space today."

Malaika and Arjun are going steady in their relationship. The couple has come open about their relationship. On Karan Johar’s chat show ‘Koffee With Karan 6’, she admitted her relationship with Arjun Kapoor. Malaika said that she likes Arjun this way or that way.

Arjun Kapoor admitted his relationship with Malaika, the actor commented, "We've come out because we feel the media has given us dignity," he said while admitting to his love for her.

However, Arjun dismissed marriage rumours, saying he would let the world know whenever he gets married.

"I am not getting married. If I am getting married I will speak about it openly. There is no reason for me to hide it. It is not something I can hide from people. If I am not hiding anything now, why will I hide my marriage?" Arjun told PTI.

Malaika was previously married to Arbaaz Khan. The former couple, who have a 16-year-old son Arhaan together, have remained on cordial terms even after their divorce.