Trishala Dutt enjoys birthday with dad Sanjay Dutt, goes on a road trip





Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala Dutt celebrated her 33rd birthday with her loving father and actor Sanjay Dutt. Sanjay flew down to California to to be with her daughter on her special day.

Trishala shared a picture with her dad and wrote, "Chapter 33 with my heart, my blood, & my soul - The sun, the moon, & all my stars my Papa Dukes @duttsanjay - thank you everyone for the birthday wishes (sic)."

On Trishala Dutt's 33rd birthday, Sanjay Dutt shared an old photo of the two of them in which he is seen holding his little daughter in his arms. Sharing the photo, Dutt wrote, "Life gave me the most wonderful gift in the form of you when I became a father. Even though you live so far away, we know that our bond has just been growing stronger. Happy Birthday, my little girl, @trishaladutt! (sic)," followed by a heart emoji.

Trishala Dutt is Sanjay Dutt with his first wife, Richa Sharma’s child. Richa died of brain tumour in 1996. Trishala was raised by her maternal grandparents in the US.