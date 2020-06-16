Totally shattered Ankita Lokhande visits Sushant’s family





Totally heartbroken and shattered, Ankita Lokhande was spotted stepping inside Sushant Singh Rajput’s house. She was accompanied by her mother and good friend Sandeep Singh. Ankita, who dated her ‘Pavitra Rishta’ co-star for more than six years, looked totally devastated. Dressed in white suit, she was supported by Sandeep Singh.

When Ankita came to know about the actor’s death, she was inconsolable.

Prathana, who played Ankita's sister in ‘Pavitra Rishta’ revealed that Ankita couldn't stop crying.

In an interview with TOI, Prathana said, "The messages started flashing on our Pavitra Rishta Whatsapp group and I saw very late. It took me time to figure out what is happening. So, I called up Ankita and she was crying and I was completely clueless whom should I call now. Then I called Mahesh Shetty, he was also crying and he was going to see him. I asked him if even I should come along because he was our friend yaar."

The actress added, "I can tell this about Ankita, she is devastated and crying like hell, but one needs to understand everyone had moved on in their life. News sunne ke baad woh wahin atki paddi hai... But she has someone in her life now and she has to respect that relationship also. She wanted to go, but everyone knows she is very emotional and sensitive. She is crying and how. When I posted on the Pavitra Rishta group let's go and see Sushant for the last time, then we got to know that only 20 people can attend the funeral."

"I have spent so much time with him and Ankita that I understand him and know his roots. I feel like going and meeting him, but then I stop thinking that again people will judge why she is here after so many years? Why is Ankita Lokhande not here? Nowadays, you don't know what you will be judged on. People are passing judgement on Mahesh Shetty that it all happened because he did not pick up his phone. People are talking so much about Ankita. They don't even know Mahesh Shetty was the only friend who has stayed in touch with him in all these years. They are blaming him," she added.







