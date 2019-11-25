Took hormone pills to gain weight near belly and thighs, Kangana Ranaut





Kangana Ranaut’s first look as late politician J Jayalalithaa in the biopic ‘Thalaivi’ was unveiled few days ago and in the poster, Kangana looks totally different and weighty. In an interview with mid-day, the ‘Queen’ actress revealed that she had to take hormone pill to gain weight. "That was needed so as to look voluptuous, especially around the belly and thighs. Since I am tall and skinny, and my face is angular, not round, I had to take mild doses of hormone pills to look different. Of course, I also started eating foods that promote weight gain," she told mid-day.

Sharing more details about her massive transformation as J Jayalalithaa, the actor said "Actors usually get the apparel and appearances on point but not the physical transformation. Vijay wanted me to resemble her as closely as possible. She (Jayalalithaa) endured a drastic physical transformation in her life," Kangana told mid-day and added, "Having grown up as a Bharatanatyam dancer, she (J Jayalalithaa) had an hour-glass figure. Then, when she joined politics, she had an accident which demanded that she be injected with huge doses of steroids. While we could not depict all of that, we did take measures (to resemble her during these phases)."

Kangana was heavily trolled for her look in the biopic and various memes were also posted. However, expressing disliking on the negative comments, Kangana’s sister Rangoli wrote, “Anyone who has got eyes can see the brilliance of prosthetic work baki samosa gang is there jo din ko raat aur raat ko din kehte hain, they are inconsequential.”

‘Thalaivi’ will be released in three languages Hindi, Tamil and Telugu and it will hit theatres on June 26, 2020.