‘Toofan’ poster: Farhan Akhtar gets into boxing mode





The first poster of Farhan Akhtar’s upcoming film, ‘Toofan’ was released and it showed the actor in the boxing ring ready to give tough fight to his competitors.

“Toofan Uthega!! FIRST LOOK! #TOOFAN releasing 2nd October 2020,” he captioned his poster. The film is directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and will mark the actor's second collaboration with the director after the hit film, ‘Bhaag Milkha Bhaag’.

‘Toofan’ will see Farhan playing the role of a boxer. The ‘Bhaag Milkha Bhaag’ actor has been preparing for the role for months and he often shares picture of his boxing preparation. The film will also star Paresh Rawal in the pivotal role. Akhtar welcomed the veteran actor on board in July tweeting, "Thrilled and privileged to collaborate with an absolute giant of an actor. So looking forward. Paresh Rawal," he wrote on the micro blogging platform.