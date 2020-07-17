To have a newborn at 45, takes guts: Shilpa Shetty on Samisha’s birth





Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra welcomed their second child, a baby girl Samisha earlier this year via surrogacy. The doting mom said in an interview that to have a child at 45 takes guts.

Shilpa in an interview said, “It feels surreal when people ask me how my ‘children’ are doing. At 45, to have a newborn, takes guts. The first time around, you are breastfeeding and tired all the time. You feel like a cow. I also went through postpartum depression, though I bounced out of it in about two weeks.”

In an earlier interview to Hindustan Times, Shilpa opened up about the entire process of blessing with a second child. “We had been trying for second child for five years. I had signed Nikamma and had committed my dates to Hungama when I got the news that in February, we were going to be parents again. We cleared our work schedules for the whole month,” she had said.

Just few days before coronavirus lockdown, Raj and Shilpa welcomed Samisha and they had to fly private to bring Samisha home.

“I flew private to bring Samisha home because there was no way in hell that I’d bring a baby born three weeks prematurely, with masks and all,” she told Mumbai Mirror. “A few days later, the nationwide lockdown was announced and I’m grateful for this time with my baby, which, as an actress, I wouldn’t have got otherwise.”

The couple had announced the birth of their daughter, Samisha, on February 21. “We are thrilled to announce the arrival of our little Angel, Samisha Shetty Kundra, Born: February 15, 2020,” Shilpa had written in a social media post.