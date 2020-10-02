TMC MP Nusrat Jahan gets death threats for posing like Goddess Durga





Actor-turned-Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan gets death threats for posting a video of her posing like Goddess Durga on social media.

On September 18, Nusrat took to her Instagram and Twitter accounts to share a picture of her 'Mahisasurmardini' video in which she is seen holding the trident.

A comment in Bengali written against her read, 'You won't be able to save yourself, your god of earth won't be able to save you.. After your death you will realise your folly. There won't be any excuses for you.' Jahan, who is under routine security cover as an MP, has already taken up with West Bengal government and Ministry of External Affairs the issue of additional security arrangement during her outdoor shoots in London from September 27 to mid-October, her close aide told PTI on Wednesday.

Jahan, who is on an outdoor shoot in London from September 27 to mid-October writes to the Indian High Commissioner in the UK on September 29.

'I would like to inform you that I reached London two days back on my professional purpose and after reaching here I have received a death threat via my social media pages from some fundamentalists who belong to India and neighbouring country'.

Jahan said in the letter, 'During my stay in London I require an immediate police protection as the threat is very serious and it is affecting my mental health. I would request you to kindly arrange to provide me a necessary protection in London'.

She also attached screenshots of two trolls on her mail box.

One of them read 'Your time of death has come. You are fearful of Allah but cannot cover your body. Shame on you.' A member of Jahan's team said 'she has always stood up for secular and inclusive views and these trolls do not deter her.'