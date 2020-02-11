Tirupati Photo: Janhvi Kapoor looks radiant in red and gold saree





Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor visited Tirupati Tirumala with her friend and she has shared new picture from her visit. The ‘Dhadak’ actress looked radiant in a traditional south Indian bright red and gold saree. She is accessorized with big jhumkas and is seen sans makeup. She is clicked with an unidentified friend, who was dressed in a pink outfit. They are both sitting in the lawns of a hotel looking happy and relaxed.

Jahnvi Kapoor covered 3,500 steps on foot that lead to Lord Venkateshwara temple in Tirupati.

Her fans appreciate her trip to the holy place all by walking.

The ‘Dhadak’ actress shared a couple of pictures on her Instagram account from the visit to the holy shrine. Janhvi arrived at the shrine dressed in white salwar kameez and yellow dupatta. .

Fans showered praise on the actress for covering the distance by trekking.

Commenting on the pictures, a fan wrote: “Tirumala by walk..” with a bunch of red emojis. Another fan said “in Tirumala” followed by heart eyes emojis. A third fan identified the steps and wrote “Tirumala Tirupati”.

Another picture showed the actress resting on sofas with a friend. Janhvi Kapoor has captioned it as ‘Tirumala, Andhra Pradesh, India’.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor has few interesting movies in her kitty, like Dostana 2, Takht, RoohiAfzana and Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.



