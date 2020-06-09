TikTok video: Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap grooves with daughter Aaliyah





Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap TikTok video with daughter Aaliyah is wining hearts. Needless to say, the video of Anurag grooving with his daughter is going viral. The doting father matches step with his daughter in the TikTok video.

Anurag shared a few videos in his Instagram stories which show him dancing with Aaliyah to hip hop music. He captioned one of them, “OMG this @aaliyahkashyap things that she makes me do.” Another video shows Anurag changing his look by wearing a shirt over a vest and grooving to another song. “And @aaliyahkashyap refuses to let go,” he captioned it.

Aaliyah is Anurag Kashyap and film editor Aarti Bajaj’s daughter. The couple got divorced in 2009 but maintained a cordial relation with one another. Later in 2013, he married actress Kalki Koechlin but after two years, they got separated legally.

On the work front, Anurag's latest release 'Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai' on Netflix starring Saiyami Kher and Roshan Mathew is highly liked.