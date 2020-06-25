TikTok star Siya Kakkar commits suicide at 16 in Delhi





Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely death is followed by another tragic death. TikTok star and dancer Siya Kakkar committed suicide in Delhi. She was only 16.

The news of her death was confirmed by her manger Arjun Sarin, who managed all her work and endorsements. Arjun said, "This must be due to something personal...work wise she was doing well. I had a word with her last night for a new project and she sounded normal. Me and my company Fame Experts manage lots of artists and Siya was a bright talent. I am heading to her home in Preet Vihar."

She resides in Preet Vihar, New Delhi. Siya was active on all the social media platforms like TikTok, Instagram, Snapchat and YouTube and uploads photos and videos of her performances. Siya had a hufe fan following on all these platforms. She had over 104k followers on Instagram and over 1.1 million followers on TikTok.

May her soul rest in peace!