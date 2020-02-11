Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna declares love for boyfriend Eban Hyams





Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna Shroff often shares lovey-dovey picture with boyfriend Eban Hyams and now again Krishna shared a new picture with her boyfriend and declared her love for him.

Krishna took to Instagram stories and posted a picture with?Eban with a red heart emoji and a ‘you’ written next to it.

Krishna Shroff has been dating basketball player Eban Hyams for quite sometime and the former has always been vocal about her relationship with Eban and often shares romantic posts. Months ago, Krishna’s cryptic message hinted that the couple got secretly hitched. In his Instagram story, Eban referred Krishna as his 'wifey'. Speaking to Mumbai Mirror, she rubbished the 'secret wedding' rumour and said that the particular word is 'just a term.'

"It's hilarious... Just a term. And it is crazy how there are so many articles saying we were secretly married. Even my mum (Ayesha Shroff) asked me what was going on."

Krishna, who owns MMA Matrix fitness centre with brother Tiger Shroff also told Mumbai Mirror that her brother Tiger Shroff has known Eban for five years and they've played basketball quite few times. "They have played basketball together a few times. Eban is a pro," she was quoted as saying. She said that earlier Eban didn't know that Tiger had a sister.

Sometime ago, picture of Krishna Shroff dining with Eban Hyams also did the round on net, "Minding our own business like it's our own company, this is destiny, we meant to be, something so special, like it's heavenly," she captioned the post.

When Mumbai Mirror asked Krishna if Eban Hyams wants to try his luck in Bollywood, she said, "He's interested in films but right now he's into sports and he makes his own music, including rap, hip hop and R&B. He has worked in projects in Los Angeles and Australia."

Krishna's mother Ayesha has also met Eban. When asked if her parents oppose their match, she said, "They don't interfere much, they trust my judgment. Families eventually do get involved, but I'd like to take my tie and keep it between us for now."

Recently, Krishna Shroff also commented on her brother Tiger’s relationship status. She wrote that Tiger is 100% single.