Tiger Shroff shares the first look of ‘Casanova’





Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff is back with his second single, titled, ‘Casanova’ after the success of his first single ‘Unbelievable’. The ‘War’ actor shared the first look of his new single.

Sharing the video, he captioned it as, "Excited to share the first look of my second single that I've sung and it's your love and support that has given me the courage to do this again. Hope you guys like what's coming #Casanova @punitdmalhotra @iamavitesh @myqyuki @santha_dop @paresshss @akanksharmaa @TrakFormaz @shakworld @shariquealy @bgbngmusic @gauravxwadhwa".

Tiger Shoff looked stylish. He goes shirtless, sports black jacket, donned black glass and is seen flaunting his eight-pack abs in the video.

Krishna Shroff’s ex-boyfriend Eban reacted to Tiger's new video saying, "Let's go bro."

On the work front, Tiger Shroff has many projects in his kitty. It includes ‘Heropanti 2’, ‘Baaghi 4’ and ‘Ganapath’.