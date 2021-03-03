Tiger Shroff enjoys dinner with Disha Patani, mom Ayesha on birthday





Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff celebrated his birthday on Tuesday and the birthday boy had a quiet birthday dinner with girlfriend and actress Disha Patani and mother Ayesh Shroff.

The trio were clicked while they were leaving the restaurant. While the ‘War’ actor donned a grey t-shirt and black jeans, Disha Patani sported a latex top teamed with blank pants. Both donned mask.

On Tiger Shroff’s birthday, wishes poured in from every corner. Fans, colleagues, close ones showered love on the birthday boy.

Disha took to her Instagram stories and wrote, "Happy birthday Casanova." The actor’s sister Krishna Shroff shared a childhood picture of theirs and wrote: "Happy birthday to my bestest friend forever."

Riteish Deshmukh wrote: "My brother @tigerjackieshroff - wishing you a very happy birthday- you are one of the hardest working actors I have had pleasure to work with. Love you man - Riaan & Rahyl send their love."

Tiger replied to his post, "Thank u so much all my love to spidey and black panther."

Alia Bhatt also wished the ‘Baaghi 3’ actor, “Happy Birthday Tigerr. Wish you all the Love and Happiness, today and everyday (sic).”

Katrina Kaif took to Instagram to wish the birthday boy. “Happy birthday Tiger Shroff. Keep being super human and may u fly even higher (sic),” she wrote.

Shilpa Shetty shared a picture with Tiger Shroff and wrote, “Happy birthday Tiger Shroff. Dedication personified! Wishing more love, luck and happiness in abundance (sic).”

“May the muscles be strong the moves be smooth the pumps be fuller and the looks be cooler the flips be higher and the kicks be quicker. Have a super year ahead. Lots of love (sic),” Kunal Kemmu shared a monochrome picture of Tiger to wish the actor.

On the work front, Tiger Shroff has 'Baaghi 4', 'Heropanti 2' and 'Ganapath' in the pipeline.