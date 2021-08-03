This shall too pass, Viaan writes to his mom Shilpa Shetty





Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra’s son Viaan Raj Kundra shares positivity post after father’s arrest. Raj was arrested in alleged pornography case for creation of adult movies and circulating on apps.

Sharing a cuddling and kissing picture with mom Shilpa, Viaan wrote,"This shall too pass". "More Power to all of you. Sending you all the good vibes and positivity. #thistooshallpass," he captioned the post.

On Monday, the actress for the first time issued a statement after Raj arrested in the pornography case.

Shilpa's statement reads: "Yes! The past few days have been challenging, on every front. There have been a lot of rumours and accusations. A lot of unwarranted aspersions on me cast by the media and (not so) well wishers as well. A lot of trolling/questions posed...not only to me but also to my family. MY STAND...I HAVE NOT COMMENTED YET and will continue to refrain from doing so on this case as it is subjudice, so please stop attributing false quotes on my behalf. Reiterating my philosophy of, as a celebrity 'Never complain, never explain'. All I will say is, as it's an ongoing investigation, I have full faith in the Mumbai Police & the Indian judiciary," she wrote.

"As a family, we are taking recourse to all our available legal remedies. But, till then I humbly request you - especially as a MOTHER - to respect our privacy for my children's sake and request you to refrain from commenting on half-baked information without verifying the veracity of the same," Shilpa added.

"I am a proud law-abiding Indian citizen and a hardworking professional for the last 29 years. People have put their faith in ME & I've never let anyone down. So, most importantly, I request you to respect my family's and 'my right' to privacy in these times. We don't deserve a media trial. Please let the law take its course. Satyamev Jayate!" she concluded.