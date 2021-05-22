They killed my father, Sambhavna Seth slams Delhi hospital





Television actor Sambhavna Seth lost her father on May 8th due to Covid-19 complications. Today, she shared a video in which she is seen have a conversation with hospital staff, who according to Sambhavna did not take good care of her father. She blamed the hospital for her father’s demise. The actress said that the hospital murdered her father and she is going to take legal action against them.

Sharing the video, she wrote, 'They Killed my Father. As they say the world cannot be just black or white. Similarly every doctor cannot be equivalent to God. There are few evils too who are killing our loved ones wearing white coats. Within 2 hours after recording this video my father passed away or I should rather say he was medically murdered. Losing my father was the biggest fear of my life which i have faced. Now i am fearlessly going to fight for the truth as taught by my father whole life. I may or may not defeat these big sharks in this fight but definitely gonna pull them out of this godly water and show there real faces. I was just waiting to complete all the rituals for my father."

She added, 'Now i need your support in this fight because I know everyone of you who has been to hospitals in these tough times have faced the similar medical negligence but couldnt fight for it due to various reason but now we all can fight together by sharing this video with hashtags #justice4sambhavna #medicalmurder My lawyers Adv @rohitarora1914 and @adv.koshima Senior Associates @lexlaureate , a renowned Delhi Law Firm, are in process of initiating the legal battle by sending the Jaipur Golden Hospital a Legal Notice @jayant.priya.'

Sambhavna’s father also had to face the crisis of bed and oxygen.

When her father tested positive for Covid-19, he struggled to get bed, Sambhavna shared, "Can anybody help to get a bed in Jaipur Golden Hospital, Pitampura, Delhi as its closest to my house. My father is Covid positive and he needs a bed urgently. He is waiting outside the hospital with my brother (sic)." She captioned her text post, "Plz help (sic)."

After the demise of her father, heartbroken Sambhavna said “My father could have been saved. It was not just covid which killed him.”

Celebrities like Suyyash Rai, Jasleen Mathura, Sushant Divgikr, Vikrantt Singh, Lizaa Malik, Sabyasachi Satpathy, Nisha Rawal and others mourned the demise of the actress’s father.