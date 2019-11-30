These are the worst kind of shaitans, Salman on Hyderabad vet’s rape





Salman Khan too reacted on the rape and murder of Hyderabad’s veterinary doctor’s rape and murder which shook the entire nation. The 27-year-old veterinary doctor from government hospital in Hyderabad was gangraped by four monsters and then burnt alive. The incident was highly criticized and it created nationwide rage. Police immediately reacted to the incident and now the four of them are under police custody.

From Salman Khan to Farhan Akhtar, celebrities express angst over the incident and also expressed their solidarity to the family.

#JusticeFor*** These r the worst kind of shaitans disguised in the human form! The pain, torture n death of innocent women like nirbhaya n *** should now get us together n put an end to such shaitans who live among us, before any other innocent woman...n their family go through this extreme agony n loss as this has to be stopped. Let betii bachao not be just a campaign. This is the time to let these demons know that v all stand together. May ***’s soul rest in peace #JusticeFor***,” Salman wrote in his tweets.

Rakul Preet, "I don't even know how to react about the incident. Its high time we as a nation instill fear in people's minds so no one dares to even think about committing a crime so horrific," she tweeted.

Akshay took to Twitter to share his views on the case, calling for stricter laws to combat the rising number of crimes against women in the country.

"We seem to be losing it as a society. It has been 7 yrs to the gut-wrenching #Nirbhaya case & our moral fabric continues to be in pieces. We need stricter laws. This needs to STOP!" he tweeted.

Farhan Akhtar# What those men did to #Priyanka_Reddy is another dark reminder of how unsafe we’ve allowed our society to become by not delivering swift and telling justice in these cases..!

Heart goes out to her family in their hours of unimaginable grief.

And what is going to be done about the minor allegedly involved if found guilty..?

For what it’s worth, I feel that if you’re old enough to knowingly commit a crime this brutal, you’re old enough to face real consequences.

Richa Chaddha# Her only crime was she trusted these men who promised to fix her scooty.Perpetrators are given the harshest punishment, they don’t belong in society. They won her trust and then brutalised her. Treated her like a thing, not a human being.

Condolences to family#priyanakareddy

Pooja Hedge# Heartbroken about the news of the rape in Hyderabad....this is devastating news. What needs to change in India to permanently put an end to this? When does this end? #JusticeForPriyankaReddy

Esha Gupta# We talk about women empowerment, but don’t teach men how to act how to behave. Let’s start empowering men to empower women.. sad times to be alive and witness such horrific act of brutality towards women #JusticeForPriyankaRaddy

Abhishek Bachchan# When will this stop???

Sickened to read about #DrPriyankaReddy

Prayers with her family and near & dear ones. We can’t and we mustn’t go on like this. Something has to be done. And fast!!! #RIPPriyanakaReddy

Dia Mirza# This heinous crime perpetrated is too painful... I can never fathom how a person can ever do something like this... Our law guarantees justice. I am grateful to the #CyberabadPolice for the arrest of the 4 culprits. Thoughts and prayers with Dr.Priyanka’s family. #RipPriyanka