There were no injuries on Sushant’s body, AIIMS report





A special team of forensic doctors from AIIMS analysed Sushant Singh Rajput’s post-mortem report and submitted their report to CBI. They confirmed that the late actor was not murdered. They said that it is a clear case of suicide. AIIMS refuted any possibility of murder.

The same report further stated that the agency will continue probe into "abetment to suicide".

Confirming the same, Chairman of AIIMS Forensic Medical Board, Dr Sudhir Gupta said that no injury marks were found on Sushant Singh Rajput’s mortal remains. There were also no marks of struggle/scuffle on his body and clothes. ANI tweets, “There were no injuries on the body other than hanging. There were no marks of struggle/scuffle on the body and clothes of the deceased: Dr Sudhir Gupta, Chairman of AIIMS Forensic Medical Board formed in #SushantSinghRajput death case."

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead on 14 June in his Mumbai apartment. The 34-year-old actor’s family has accused Rhea Chakraborty of murdering the actor.