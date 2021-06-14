There is no life without you, Rhea Chakraborty remembers Sushant Singh Rajput





On Sushant Singh Rajput’s first death anniversary, Bollywood actress and the actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty penned an emotional note.

Sharing a picture with the late actor, Rhea wrote, "There isn’t a moment where I believe that you aren’t here anymore. They said that time heals everything but you were my time and my everything. I know that you are my guardian angel now -watching me with your telescope from the moon and protecting me.

I wait for you everyday to come pick me up, I look for you everywhere – I know you’re here with me".

"It breaks me everyday, then I think of you saying –“ you’ve got this bebu” and I carry on to the next day. A barrage of emotions cross my body everytime I think of you not being here. My heart aches to write this , my heart aches to feel anymore.. There is no life without you ,you took the meaning of it with you.

This void cannot be filled.. Without you , I’m standing still.. My sweet sunshine boy , I promise to give you ‘Malpua ‘everyday and read all the quantum physics books in this world- please come back to me. I miss you my best friend, my man ,my love.. Bebu and putput forever", Rhea wrote.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away at his Mumbai home on 14 June, 2020. Rhea Chakraborty has been booked for abetment of suicide.