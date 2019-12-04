The viral photo of Nick-Priyanka with a baby is winning hearts





A very adorable picture of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas with a baby is doing the round on net and the picture is too cute to handle. The couple just completed one year of blissful marriage and this picture adds a new flavor and meaning to their first wedding anniversary. The black and white picture of Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra with the former holding the little one and kissing his forehead is too cute to handle and has gone viral.

It is an edited picture but looks very adorable and is winning internet. The couple definitely wants to expand their family but not anytime soon.

Nick and Priyanka are extremely busy with their respective work and will not extend their family anytime soon. The couple confessed that someday, they will definitely have a baby but not at the moment.

"Nick and Priyanka want kids, but right now it’s not a priority. Both are extremely busy, and with the Jonas Brothers reuniting and being a massive success the couple is conscious [of] how much time the tour takes up," the source revealed.

Nick and PeeCee are not under a pressure of having baby Jonas. They want to take things slow. "Nick and Priyanka haven’t been putting pressure on having kids. They are enjoying married life, traveling and working. The couple is OK with when it happens, it happens, and it will be a blessing," the insider added.