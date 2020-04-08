The medicines are working: Zoa Morani, Shaza Morani recovering well





After testing positive for Covid-19, Zoa Morani and Shaza Morani are recovering well. Shaza is undergoing treatment at Nanvati hospital while Zoa Morani is being treated at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital. Both the Morani sisters are on their way of recovery.

Updating about her sister’s health, Zoa said, “My sister Shaza is absolutely ok. They will test her tomorrow morning. If it shows negative, the doctors will do another test, as one needs two consecutive tests before one is allowed to go home.”

Zoa says she too is recovering, “I’m feeling much better. The medicines are working. I’ve my fingers crossed. My parents’ reports too will come soon. Hopefully, they won’t test positive, and we can go back home.”

On Tuesday morning, Zoa confirmed that both she and her sister tested coronavirus positive, “Yes, both my sister Shaza and I have tested positive for COVID-19.We are both in separate hospitals. Shaza is in the Nanavati hospital whereas I am at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital.”

When asked about how well she’s being looked after at hospital, Zoa is full of praise for the hospital staff. “The team at the Kokilaben hospital is taking really good care of me. The entire staff is so loving and caring. I am so relieved that I’m in safe hands.”

Zoa adds she is allowed no visitors. “My parents cannot see me until I recover and sadly my sister is in another hospital. But, it’s okay. I am in good spirit. My sister and I will be out of this soon.”

Their father and Bollywood producer Karim Morani also tested positive for Covid-19.